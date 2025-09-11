This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz upgraded Chewy, Inc. CHWY from Hold to Buy and announced a $45 price target. Chewy shares closed at $35.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and announced a $45 price target. Chewy shares closed at $35.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded the rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . TMO from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $490 to $550. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $476.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $490 to $550. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $476.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips upgraded Aon plc AON from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $385 to $430. Aon shares closed at $363.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $385 to $430. Aon shares closed at $363.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis upgraded AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from Hold to Buy and slashed the price target from $224 to $218. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $192.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock