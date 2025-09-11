This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz upgraded Chewy, Inc. CHWY from Hold to Buy and announced a $45 price target. Chewy shares closed at $35.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upgraded the rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $490 to $550. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $476.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips upgraded Aon plc AON from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $385 to $430. Aon shares closed at $363.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis upgraded AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from Hold to Buy and slashed the price target from $224 to $218. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $192.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
