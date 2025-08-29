SOUTHWEST GAS
August 29, 2025 1:35 PM 1 min read

This Southwest Gas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $100 to $130. Dollar Tree shares closed at $112.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler upgraded Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $76 to $84. Southwest Gas shares closed at $77.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SWX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

