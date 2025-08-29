This Southwest Gas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc . DLTR from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $100 to $130. Dollar Tree shares closed at $112.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler upgraded Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $76 to $84. Southwest Gas shares closed at $77.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock