This Gilead Sciences Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Joseph Stringer upgraded the rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from Hold to Buy and announced a $133 price target. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $113.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev upgraded Global Payments Inc. GPN from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $86 to $114. Global Payments shares closed at $83.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded the rating for Carvana Co. CVNA from Perform to Outperform and announced a $450 price target. Carvana shares closed at $326.09 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $31 price target. Kinder Morgan shares closed at $27.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point analyst Ed Engel upgraded the rating for Applied Digital Corporation APLD from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $13. Applied Digital shares closed at $11.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
