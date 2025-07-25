This Gilead Sciences Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer upgraded the rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from Hold to Buy and announced a $133 price target. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $113.20 on Thursday.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev upgraded Global Payments Inc. GPN from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $86 to $114. Global Payments shares closed at $83.05 on Thursday.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded the rating for Carvana Co. CVNA from Perform to Outperform and announced a $450 price target. Carvana shares closed at $326.09 on Thursday.

Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc . KMI from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $31 price target. Kinder Morgan shares closed at $27.42 on Thursday.

Compass Point analyst Ed Engel upgraded the rating for Applied Digital Corporation APLD from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $13. Applied Digital shares closed at $11.20 on Thursday.

