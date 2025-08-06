Rivian Automotive RIVN shares declined on Wednesday after the electric vehicle manufacturer posted mixed second-quarter results and issued a downbeat outlook, prompting a round of price target cuts from Wall Street analysts.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.303 billion, a 5.1% year-over-year increase that slightly surpassed the Street consensus estimate of $1.29 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

However, the adjusted loss of 97 cents per share came in wider than the expected 76 cents per share loss, underscoring continued profitability challenges.

In response to the earnings, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Rivian with an Outperform rating and lowered the price forecast from $18 to $16.

While revenues modestly exceeded expectations, driven by higher average selling prices and growth in the software and services segment, profitability deteriorated.

Software and services revenue rose to $376 million, up from $318 million in the prior quarter, with approximately $182 million stemming from Rivian’s joint venture with Volkswagen VWAGY.

However, adjusted gross margin fell steeply to 4.9%, down from 26.5% in the previous quarter, primarily due to lower production volumes and roughly $137 million in fixed cost impacts. Tariffs had only a minor impact during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $667 million, significantly wider than the Street’s anticipated $492.7 million loss, as the company ramped up investment in its R2 product line and service infrastructure.

Rivian reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles but downgraded its profitability outlook. The company now expects gross profit to be roughly breakeven, down from a prior forecast of $300 million.

This change is primarily due to recent regulatory changes that have created a net negative impact of a couple thousand dollars per unit.

A major part of this loss comes from the elimination of a high-margin revenue stream: $160.0 million in regulatory credits that the company was previously expecting to earn. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was revised to a range of negative $2.25 billion to $2.0 billion, well below the consensus estimate of negative $1.88 billion.

Despite short-term challenges, Ives maintained an Outperform rating, while lowering the price forecast, citing regulatory uncertainty, tariffs, and macro headwinds as near-term hurdles in Rivian’s broader transformation.

JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman took a more pessimistic view, reaffirming an Underweight rating and cutting his price forecast from $10 to $9. Brinkman lowered his estimates and price forecast on Rivian following a wider-than-expected second-quarter EBITDA loss and a deeper full-year guide-down.

While revenue of $1.303 billion beat JPMorgan’s $1.211 billion estimate and the Street’s $1.283 billion, nearly all other metrics disappointed. Regulatory credit revenue came in at just $3 million, well below Brinkman’s $107 million forecast, due to legislative changes that reduced demand for EPA and CAFE credits.

Core automotive gross margin excluding credits fell sharply to -36%, compared to JPMorgan’s -11% estimate, leading to a combined gross profit loss of $335 million versus the firm’s projected $90 million loss.

Software and services showed relative strength, posting a gross profit of $129 million versus the expected $75 million, while operating expenses were lower than anticipated at $908 million.

Despite these positives, the second-quarter EBITDA loss of $667 million fell far short of JPMorgan’s forecast of $535 million and consensus of $493 million.

Brinkman sees Rivian’s updated full-year outlook, now forecasting an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.125 billion at the midpoint (down from $1.8 billion prior) and regulatory credit revenue of $160 million (cut from $300 million), as indicative of both a more challenging regulatory environment and weaker internal execution.

He projects a $2.8 billion free cash outflow for 2025, up from $2.5 billion, equating to over 50% of estimated revenue and 20% of Rivian’s market cap.

While liquidity remains sufficient with $7.5 billion in cash and expected inflows from Volkswagen and DOE loans, Brinkman reaffirmed an Underweight rating and cut his price forecast.

Price Action: Rivian shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $11.79 at last check on Wednesday.

