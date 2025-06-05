Shares of MongoDB Inc MDB rallied in early trading on Thursday after the company reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter results.

At last check, the stock price was up over 12.8%. Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Guggenheim Securities analyst Howard Ma maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $235 to $260.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy reaffirmed a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $305 to $290.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria reiterated an Outperform rating and price target of $320.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $300.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $270.

Guggenheim Securities: MongoDB reported Wednesday total revenue of $549 million. That’s a 22% leap in year-on-year growth and exceeds consensus by about $21 million. Atlas New ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth is likely to have decelerated to 15%, from 22% in the previous quarter, Ma said in a note.

Management guided to revenue of $548-$553 million, which came in slightly higher than consensus at $549 million. The expected decline in revenue generated by non-Atlas business in Q2 could be "a headwind to profitability," Ma added.

Rosenblatt Securities: MongoDB displayed "strength in selling Enterprise Advanced to existing customers expanding their workloads," Abernethy wrote. The company's subscription revenue came in at $531.5 million, surpassing consensus of $511.5 million, he added.

New customer adds rose 2,600 sequentially, representing the strongest performance in six years. Under its new CFO, the company is likely to become more active on share buybacks from the second quarter.

RBC Capital Markets: MongoDB’s "standout quarter” beat both top- and bottom-line estimates, Jaluria said. The company's non-GAAP earnings came in at $1.00 per share, surpassing consensus of 66 cents per share.

"While macro volatility led to a cautious FY guide, the company’s underlying trends — particularly Atlas consumption, self-serve momentum, and enterprise expansion — point to solid fundamentals and meaningful upside supported by room for upward revisions to guidance and consensus estimates," Jaluria said.

Wedbush: MongoDB's performance surpassed expectations across the board, Ives said. "This quarter was a step in the right direction for MDB as the company is still in the early innings of Atlas monetization," he wrote.

The pipeline contribution from Atlas is growing and the company is "well-positioned to emerge as a winner in the AI Revolution," the analyst stated. Management guided to total revenue of $2.250-$2.290 billion for the full year, with earnings of $2.94-$3.12 per share, above Street expectations of $2.61 per share, he added.

Needham: MongoDB reported solid quarterly results, with revenue and profitability significantly ahead of expectations, Cikos said. Atlas' revenue growth re-accelerated to 26% year-on-year, from 24% in the prior quarter, he added.

Against the backdrop of macro uncertainty, management indicated that consumption trends had become softer in April but had rebounded in May, the analyst stated. "We believe MongoDB can continue to deliver improved Atlas growth during FY26 based on product and go-to-market initiatives," he further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of MongoDB cost $225.40 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock