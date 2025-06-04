MongoDB Q1 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Expectations, Company Raises FY26 Guidance, Adds $800 Million To Its Buyback

MongoDB Inc MDB reported first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Earnings: MongoDB reported first-quarter revenue of $549.01 million, beating analyst estimates of $528.22 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 per share, beating analyst estimates of 66 cents per share.

Total revenue jumped 22% year-over-year as subscription revenue increased 22% and services revenue grew by 28%. The company said it added 2,600 customers in the quarter, bringing its total customer count up to 57,100.

MongoDB generated free cash flow of $105.9 million during the period and ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

“MongoDB is off to a strong start in fiscal 2026 with 26% Atlas revenue growth, meaningful margin outperformance, and the highest total net customer additions in six years,” said Dev Ittycheria, president and CEO of MongoDB.

“Looking ahead, we see an incredible opportunity for customers to take advantage of MongoDB’s modern architecture, which delivers real and measurable advantages for the types of applications being built today — cloud-native, distributed, real-time — and the AI-powered applications of tomorrow.”

MongoDB approved an additional $800 million for its share repurchase program, bringing its total buyback authorization up to $1 billion.

Guidance: MongoDB expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $548 million to $553 million versus estimates of $549.76 million. The company also guided for second-quarter adjusted earnings of 62 cents to 66 cents per share versus estimates of 59 cents per share.

MongoDB raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. MongoDB expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.94 and $3.12 per share, up from a previous forecast of $2.44 to $2.62 per share. According to Benzinga Pro, analysts are forecasting full-year revenue of $2.28 billion and full-year earnings of $2.60 per share.

MongoDB’s management team will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

MDB Price Action: MongoDB shares were up 12.44% in after-hours, trading at $224.56 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

