Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Analysts expect the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share. That's up from $1.83 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue is $2.08 billion (it reported $1.88 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 21, Rockwell Automation said it had deepened its collaboration with Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to support the automaker's expanding manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Shares of Rockwell Automation fell 0.1% to close at $429.84 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ROK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock