5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) and cut the price target from $110 to $105 on Dec. 3. This analyst sees around 49% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on (NYSE:PSTG) and cut the price target from $110 to $105 on Dec. 3. This analyst sees around 49% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 2, Pure Storage reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share, which met the consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : Citizens

: Citizens Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a price target of $500 on Dec. 3. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a price target of $500 on Dec. 3. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 2, CrowdStrike reported third-quarter revenue slightly above $1.23 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $1.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm: Needham

Needham Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a price target of $145 on Dec. 5. This analyst expects around 10% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a price target of $145 on Dec. 5. This analyst expects around 10% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, Robinhood Markets announced it is introducing a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse.

Analyst: Justin Post

Analyst Firm: B of A Securities

B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and increased the price target from $272 to $303 on Dec. 3. This analyst expects around 32% jump in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on (NASDAQ:AMZN) and increased the price target from $272 to $303 on Dec. 3. This analyst expects around 32% jump in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 4, Amazon.com introduced its new Graviton5 processors to help customers run cloud applications faster, more efficiently, and at lower cost as their workloads grow more complex.

Analyst: William Power

Analyst Firm : Baird

: Baird Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) and raised the price target from $260 to $270 on Dec. 4. This analyst expects around 18% gain in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on (NYSE:SNOW) and raised the price target from $260 to $270 on Dec. 4. This analyst expects around 18% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 3, Snowflake delivered third-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

