Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Bank of New York Mellon Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share, up from $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. Bank of New York Mellon projects quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, compared to $4.65 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, BNY announced the pricing of public offering of $500,000,000 of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon gained 0.8% to close at $107.11 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $106 to $120 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $125 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $109 to $118 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target of $91 to $110 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $92 to $105 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

