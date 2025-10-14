Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp PNC Financial Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share, up from $3.49 per share in the year-ago period. PNC Financial projects quarterly revenue of $5.81 billion, compared to $5.43 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 2, PNC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share on common stock.

Shares of PNC Financial gained 1.6% to close at $186.92 on Monday.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $211 to $220 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $224 to $229 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $230 to $240 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target of $220 to $230 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $238 to $235 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%

