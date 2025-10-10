Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Albertsons Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share, down from 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. Albertsons Companies projects quarterly revenue of $18.89 billion, compared to $18.55 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 17, Albertsons announced that Jim Donald, Chair of the Board, elected to retire from his role and from the Board.

Shares of Albertsons fell 0.4% to close at $17.29 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $23 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $21 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $25 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target of $27 to $28 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $26 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

