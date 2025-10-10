Johnson & Johnson Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share, up from $2.42 per share in the year-ago period. Johnson & Johnson projects quarterly revenue of $23.76 billion, compared to $22.47 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson's Simponi (golimumab) for children with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who weigh at least 15 kg.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose 0.7% to close at $191.08 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $186 to $212 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $213 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $175 to $198 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target of $167 to $206 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

