Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Neogen Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the Lansing, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, down from 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. Neogen projects quarterly revenue of $204.15 million, compared to $216.96 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 15, Neogen announced that CFO and COO David Naemura plans to depart the company.

Shares of Neogen fell 7.1% to close at $5.63 on Monday.

William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $13 to $10 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6.4 to $5 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

