Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp McCormick Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share, down from 83 cents per share in the year-ago period. McCormick projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.71 billion, compared to $1.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 21, McCormick & Company announced plans to acquire additional 25% stake in McCormick De Mexico for $750 million, boosting ownership to 75%.

Shares of McCormick rose 0.5% to close at $68.09 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Bryan Adams maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $79 to $71 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $82 to $76 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $66 to $69 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $86 to $90 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $91 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying MKC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock