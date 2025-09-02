5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% during the session. However, all major indices recorded gains for August.

The 30-stock Dow gained more than 3% in August, while the S&P 500 recorded around 2% surge. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also gained around 1.6% during the month.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on SentinelOne, Inc. S with a price target of $29 on Aug. 29. This analyst sees around 56% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on with a price target of $29 on Aug. 29. This analyst sees around 56% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 28, SentinelOne reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY2026 sales guidance.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Reiterated an Outperform rating on Toll Brothers, Inc . TOL with a price target of $165 on Aug. 26. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated an Outperform rating on . with a price target of $165 on Aug. 26. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 19, Toll Brothers posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and raised the price target from $210 to $228 on Aug. 28. This analyst expects around 33% surge in the stock.xx

Maintained a Buy rating on and raised the price target from $210 to $228 on Aug. 28. This analyst expects around 33% surge in the stock.xx Recent News: On Aug. 27, Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.

Analyst: Yi Fu Lee

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Domo, Inc . DOMO and raised the price target from $17 to $20 on Aug. 28. This analyst expects around 33% gain in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and raised the price target from $17 to $20 on Aug. 28. This analyst expects around 33% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 27, Domo beat second-quarter EPS and sales estimates.

Analyst: Justin Post

Analyst Firm : B of A Securities

: B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on eBay Inc. EBAY and increased the price target from $89 to $101 on Aug. 25. This analyst expects 12% growth in the stock.

: Maintained a Neutral rating on and increased the price target from $89 to $101 on Aug. 25. This analyst expects 12% growth in the stock. Recent News: On July 30, eBay reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Photo via Shutterstock