Keysight Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS will release financial results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analysts expect the Santa Rosa, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share, up from $1.57 per share in the year-ago period. Keysight projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.32 billion, compared to $1.22 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Keysight Technologies and Synopsys, Inc SNPS on June 5 introduced an AI-powered RF design migration flow to expedite migration from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's TSM N6RF+ process to N4P technology.

Keysight shares gained 0.6% to close at $164.43 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $177 to $200 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $156 to $180 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $180 to $190 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $180 to $190 on Feb. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Positive rating with a price target of $185 on Nov. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying KEYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock