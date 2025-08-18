Waldencast Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Waldencast plc WALD will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 18.

Analysts expect the White Plains, New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share. Waldencast projects to report quarterly revenue of $71.94 million, compared to $63.31 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 23, Waldencast announced that it has acquired Novaestiq Corp.

Waldencast shares fell 6% to close at $1.73 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $4 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $4.3 on Dec. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

