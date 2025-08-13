Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Brinker International Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. EAT will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share, versus $1.61 per share in the year-ago period. Brinker International projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, compared to $1.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, the company reported third-quarter revenue growth of 27.2% year-on-year to $1.43 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.66 beat the analyst consensus of $2.57.

Brinker International shares rose 1.8% to close at $154.88 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $150 to $165 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $155 to $166 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $144 to $149 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $160 to $180 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $200 to $215 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

