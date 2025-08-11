Cardinal Health Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Analysts expect the health care company to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share, up from $1.84 per share in the year-ago period. Cardinal Health projects to report quarterly revenue of $60.92 billion, compared to $59.87 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 12, Cardinal Health raised its FY25 guidance.

Cardinal Health shares rose 0.2% to close at $157.66 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $181 to $190 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Cherny maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $165 to $170 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating rating and boosted the price target from $160 to $170 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $156 to $170 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $150 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

Photo via Shutterstock