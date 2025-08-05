Marriott International Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. MAR will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Analysts expect the Bethesda, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share, up from $2.50 per share in the year-ago period. Marriott International is projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.66 billion, compared to $6.44 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 23, Marriott International completed its acquisition of the innovative lifestyle brand citizenM.

Marriott International shares rose 1.5% to close at $259.13 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $284 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $300 to $273 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $302 to $299 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $293 to $285 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $283 to $236 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

