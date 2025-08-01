August 1, 2025 2:16 PM 1 min read

ResMed Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Earnings

Resmed Inc RMD reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.46 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.348 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.321 billion.

“Our strong finish to fiscal year 2025 reflects ongoing momentum across our business, driven by robust global demand for our market-leading sleep and breathing health devices, as well as our expanding digital health ecosystem,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.

ResMed shares rose 2.1% to trade at $277.70 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ResMed following earnings announcement.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained ResMed with a Neutral and raised the price target from $248 to $270.
  • Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $274 to $298.
  • UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe maintained ResMed with a Buy and boosted the price target from $285 to $325.
  • RBC Capital analyst Craig Wong-Pan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $294 to $300.
  • Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained ResMed with a Hold and boosted the price target from $240 to $270.
  • Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $270 to $290.

Overview
