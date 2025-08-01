Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Chevron Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Chevron Corporation CVX will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 1.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share, down from $2.55 per share in the year-ago period. Chevron is projected to report quarterly revenue of $45.59 billion, compared to $51.18 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron has won a dispute with Exxon Mobil over Hess Corp's HESS offshore oil assets in Guyana. Exxon CEO Darren Woods confirmed the latest news in an interview with CNBC on July 18.

Chevron shares fell 1.3% to close at $151.64 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $178 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $162 to $164 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

HSBC analyst Kim Fustier downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $176 to $158 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Peter Low downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $156 to $124 on April 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $180 to $175 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Considering buying CVX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock