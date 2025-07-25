Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, July 25.

Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share, up from $1.38 per share in the year-ago period. Booz Allen Hamilton projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.95 billion, compared to $2.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 22, Booz Allen was awarded a $315 million rapid prototyping contract to transform command and control for the U.S. Air Force.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares fell 0.7% to close at $115.12 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann reinstated a Hold rating with a price target of $112 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and slashed the price target from $108 to $94 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $140 to $120 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $148 to $135 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying BAH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock