Intel Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Intel Corporation INTC will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 24.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share, down from 2 cents per share in the year-ago period. Intel projects to report quarterly revenue at $11.88 billion, compared to $12.83 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten revenue estimates from analysts in three straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Intel shares gained 1.1% to close at $23.49 on Wednesday.

Loop Capital analyst Gary Mobley initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $25 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24.5 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $21 to $25 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $21 to $24 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

