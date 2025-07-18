July 18, 2025 3:44 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp American Express Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

American Express Company AXP will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, July 18.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share. It reported $4.15 per share in the previous year. American Express is also projected to report quarterly revenue of $17.7 billion. Compare that to $16.33 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 17, the company's board declared a regular quarterly dividend of 82 cents per common share.

American Express shares gained 1.1% to close at $315.35 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $260 to $342 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $250 to $311 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $360 to $371 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $375 to $340 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral and raised the price target from $300 to $327 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Considering buying AXP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$317.570.70%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.27
Growth
82.72
Quality
78.06
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved