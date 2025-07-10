Omnicom Group Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share, up from $1.95 per share in the year-ago period. Omnicom Group projects to report quarterly revenue of $3.95 billion, compared to $3.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 15, Omnicom Group reported mixed first-quarter results.

Omnicom Group shares fell 2.9% to close at $72.50 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Adrien de Saint Hilaire upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $80 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $99 to $84 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $103 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $120 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Considering buying OMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock