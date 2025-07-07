Bank of New York Mellon Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share, up from $1.51 per share in the year-ago period. Bank of New York Mellon projects to report quarterly revenue at $4.81 billion, compared to $4.6 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, BNY announced intention to increase quarterly common stock dividend by 13% to 53 cents per share.

Bank of New York Mellon shares gained 0.4% to close at $92.43 on Thursday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $88 to $90 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $94 to $95 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $87 to $97 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $82 to $85 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $90 on March 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

