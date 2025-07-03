Levi Strauss Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 10.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, down from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. Levi Strauss projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, compared to $1.44 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 20, Levi Strauss entered into definitive agreement to sell Dockers® to Authentic Brands Group.

Levi Strauss shares gained 1.9% to close at $19.23 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $14 to $19 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $19 to $21 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $20 to $22 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $17 to $16 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Stifel analyst Drew Crum maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $25 to $20 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

