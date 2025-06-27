Greenbrier Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share, down from $1.06 per share in the year-ago period. Greenbrier projects to report quarterly revenue at $785.72 million, compared to $820.2 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 23, Greenbrier elected Stevan Bobb and Jeffrey Songer to Board of Directors.

Greenbrier shares gained 2.2% to close at $46.25 on Thursday.

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $75 to $52 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $62 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $65 on April 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

