June 27, 2025 3:25 AM 1 min read

Greenbrier Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share, down from $1.06 per share in the year-ago period. Greenbrier projects to report quarterly revenue at $785.72 million, compared to $820.2 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 23, Greenbrier elected Stevan Bobb and Jeffrey Songer to Board of Directors.

Greenbrier shares gained 2.2% to close at $46.25 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $75 to $52 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $62 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Justin Long maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $62 to $65 on April 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying GBX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GBX Logo
GBXGreenbrier Companies Inc
$46.25-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.09
Growth
63.05
Quality
71.22
Value
94.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved