Concentrix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Concentrix Corporation CNXC will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, June 26.

Analysts expect the Newark, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share, up from $2.69 per share in the year-ago period. Concentrix projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.38 billion, compared to $2.38 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 26, Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.37 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 billion and is down slightly from revenue of $2.4 billion from the same period last year.

Concentrix shares rose 0.2% to close at $54.17 on Wednesday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $100 to $80 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Baird analyst David Koning initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $70 on Oct. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

