McCormick Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, June 26.

Analysts expect the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share, down from 69 cents per share in the year-ago period. McCormick projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion, compared to $1.64 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 24, McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share.

McCormick shares fell 1.4% to close at $73.64 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $66 to $69 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $86 to $90 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $91 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $85 on Oct. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $88 on April 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

