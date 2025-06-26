HIVE Digital Technologies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, June 26.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly loss at 11 cents per share. HIVE Digital projects to report quarterly revenue at $31.47 million, compared to $36.88 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

HIVE Digital Technologies is charging ahead with plans to nearly triple its hashrate to 25 EH/s by the fourth quarter of 2025. But while the ambition is clear, the execution risks are anything but negligible — especially in Paraguay, where much of this growth is concentrated.

HIVE Digital shares fell 3.8% to close at $1.78 on Wednesday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $9 on March 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $6 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese reiterated a Buy rating and increased the price target from $8 to $10 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

