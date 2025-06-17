Accenture Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Accenture plc ACN will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, June 20.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share, up from $3.13 per share in the year-ago period. Accenture projects to report quarterly revenue at $17.3 billion, compared to $16.47 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 8, Accenture announced plans to acquire Japan-based Yumemi to accelerate the launch of innovative digital products and services.

Accenture shares gained 0.8% to close at $314.33 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $349 to $353 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $372 to $340 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $415 to $390 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $390 to $372 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $425 to $370 on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

