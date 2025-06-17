Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Kroger Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The Kroger Co. KR will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, June 20.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share, up from $1.43 per share in the year-ago period. Kroger projects quarterly revenue of $45.31 billion, compared to $45.27 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 6, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the street view of $1.11. Quarterly sales of $34.308 billion missed the analyst consensus estimate of $34.509 billion.

Kroger shares gained 0.7% to close at $66.01 on Monday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $73 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $71 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $72 to $82 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $71 to $73 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $61 to $65 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

