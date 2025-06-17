GMS Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

GMS Inc. GMS will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 18.

Analysts expect the Tucker, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share, down from $1.93 per share in the year-ago period. GMS projects quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, compared to $1.41 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 6, GMS reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

GMS shares gained 0.1% to close at $76.14 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $80 to $71 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

DA Davidson analyst Kurt Yinger maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $94 to $80 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $82 to $65 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $97 to $80 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $110 to $93 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

Considering buying GMS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock