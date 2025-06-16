Korn Ferry Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Korn Ferry KFY will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 18.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share, versus $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. Korn Ferry projects to report quarterly revenue at $689.89 million, compared to $690.80 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, the company said third-quarter revenue remained flat year over year at $676.5 million, beating the consensus of $650.4 million. The fee revenue of the global organizational consulting firm was $668.7 million, flat Y/Y.

Korn Ferry shares fell 3.2% to close at $66.59 on Friday.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $75 to $74 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $84 to $80 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $72 to $79 on June 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

