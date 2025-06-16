Kirkland's Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Kirkland’s, Inc. KIRK will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly loss at 47 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 65 cents per share. Kirkland’s projects quarterly revenue of $85.56 million, compared to $91.75 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 1, Kirkland's reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2024 results and warned of substantial doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern.

Kirkland’s shares fell 4.8% to close at $1.19 on Friday.

Benchmark analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $7 on Oct. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $2.5 to $2 on Sept. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

