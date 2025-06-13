Jabil Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Jabil Inc. JBL will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share, up from $1.89 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.03 billion, compared to $6.76 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, Jabil disclosed that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with AVL Software and Functions GmbH, the e-drive and software center of AVL List GmbH.

Jabil shares gained 0.4% to close at $179.08 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $165 to $188 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $184 to $206 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $175 to $154 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $152 to $157 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin reiterated a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $150 to $160 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

