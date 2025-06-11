These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Casey's General Stores Following Upbeat Earnings

Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. Revenue of $3.99 billion, topped estimates of $3.93 billion.

"Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores.

Casey's expects EBITDA to increase between 10% and 12% in fiscal 2026. The company anticipates a 2% to 5% increase in inside same-store sales. Same-store fuel gallons sold are expected to be approximately flat, plus or minus 1%.

Casey's General Stores shares gained 1.2% to trade at $496.20 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Casey's General Stores following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Bonadio maintained Casey’s General Stores with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $540.

Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $500 to $550.

