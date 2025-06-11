June 11, 2025 9:56 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Casey's General Stores Following Upbeat Earnings

Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. Revenue of $3.99 billion, topped estimates of $3.93 billion.

"Inside same-store sales outperformed the industry, up 2.6%, or 7.1% on a two-year stack basis, led by strong performance in hot sandwiches and bakery as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Our fuel team grew market share and produced a healthy margin, as fuel gross profit increased 10.7% from the prior year," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores.

Casey's expects EBITDA to increase between 10% and 12% in fiscal 2026. The company anticipates a 2% to 5% increase in inside same-store sales. Same-store fuel gallons sold are expected to be approximately flat, plus or minus 1%.

Casey's General Stores shares gained 1.2% to trade at $496.20 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Casey's General Stores following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Bonadio maintained Casey’s General Stores with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $540.
  • Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $500 to $550.

