Dave & Buster's Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the Coppell, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share, up from 99 cents per share in the year-ago period. Dave & Buster’s projects to report quarterly revenue at $565 million, compared to $588.1 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 7, Dave & Buster’s reported fourth-quarter revenue of $534.5 million, missing analyst estimates of $550.37 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Dave & Buster’s shares gained 7.2% to close at $25.57 on Monday.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $18 to $22 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $47 to $30 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $33 to $22 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating on Oct. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

