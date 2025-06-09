G-III Apparel Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. GIII posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Friday.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents. Quarterly sales of $583.61 million (down 4% year over year), outpacing the Street view of $580.37 million.

"Our performance was fueled by double-digit growth of our key owned brands, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Donna Karan, which largely offset the exit of the Calvin Klein jeans and sportswear businesses," said CEO Morris Goldfarb.

Due to tariff and macro uncertainty, G-III Apparel withdraws FY26 profit guidance and sees a $135 million unmitigated tariff hit, mostly in the second half. G-III Apparel Group affirms FY2026 sales guidance of $3.14 billion vs $3.12 billion estimate.

As previously planned, the company continues to expect sales to be lower in the first half of fiscal 2026 than in the previous year, with acceleration expected in the second half of fiscal 2026.

G-III Apparel Group expects second-quarter EPS of $0.02–$0.12 and revenue of approximately $570 million versus the $621 million estimate.

G-III Apparel shares fell 2.7% to trade at $21.90 on Monday.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

These analysts made changes to their price targets on G-III Apparel following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained G-III Apparel with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $30 to $27.

Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $30.

Barclays analyst Paul Kearney maintained G-III Apparel with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $21 to $18.

Considering buying GIII stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock