Five Below Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Five Below, Inc. FIVE will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 4.

Analysts expect the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share, up from 60 cents per share in the year-ago period. Five Below projects to report quarterly revenue at $966.49 million, compared to $811.86 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Five Below shares rose 1.2% to close at $105.61 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $81 to $112 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $121 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $94 to $107 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $57 to $80 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $85 to $90 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying FIVE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock