These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Dollar General After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation DG reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday.

The general store operator said quarterly net sales increased 5.3% to $10.44 billion, barely missing the consensus of $10.64 billion. The company reported net income of $391.9 million, up 7.9%, with earnings of $1.78 per share, compared to $1.65 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.58.

“We are pleased with our start to the year, including strong same-store sales and EPS results,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Our efforts to improve execution and enhance the associate and customer experience are yielding positive outcomes in both our operational performance and our financial results. I want to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities with value and convenience every day. These efforts contributed to market share gains in sales of both consumables and non-consumables, and drove growth with both our core customer and trade-in customers during the quarter.”

The company is updating its expectations for the year, primarily to reflect its outperformance in the first quarter and the tariff uncertainty. The company now expects fiscal year 2025 sales growth of approximately 3.7% to 4.7%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 3.4% to 4.4%.

Dollar General revised earnings guidance from $5.10-$5.80 per share to $5.20-$5.80 compared to the consensus of $5.62.

Dollar General shares fell 1% to $111.57 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dollar General following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Dollar General with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $100 to $120.

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $119.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained Dollar General with a Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $135.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $80 to $105.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained Dollar General with a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $128.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $88 to $95.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained Dollar General with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $85 to $115.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $93 to $112.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained Dollar General with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $100 to $125.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $101 to $112.

