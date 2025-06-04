Thor Industries Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. THO will release its third-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 4.

Analysts expect the Elkhart, Indiana-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share, down from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. THOR Industries projects quarterly revenue of $2.61 billion, compared to $2.8 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 13, THOR Industries disclosed that Seth Woolf has joined the company as Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations.

THOR Industries shares gained 4% to close at $82.41 on Tuesday.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $72 to $78 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $65 to $60 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $94 to $86 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

