Donaldson Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI will release its third-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts expect the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, up from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. Donaldson projects quarterly revenue of $933.45 million, compared to $927.9 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 2, Donaldson named Richard Lewis as Chief Operating Officer, effective Aug. 1.

Donaldson shares fell 0.6% to close at $69.17 on Monday.

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $70 to $63 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $81 to $83 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst Tim Thein initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on June 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

