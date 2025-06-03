Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Dollar General Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation DG will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share, down from $1.65 per share in the year-ago period. Dollar General projects quarterly revenue of $10.29 billion, compared to $9.91 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates for two straight quarters and in five of the last six quarters.

Dollar General shares fell 0.1% to close at $97.17 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $95 to $120 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $85 to $100 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $85 to $96 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $80 to $85 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying DG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock