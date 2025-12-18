This Valvoline Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho analyst Joseph Catanzaro initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $39. Avalo Therapeutics shares closed at $19.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Christopher Raymond initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO) with a Strong Buy rating and announced a price target of $25. Lexeo Therapeutics shares closed at $9.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Roth Capital analyst Scott Stember initiated coverage on Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Valvoline shares closed at $30.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated coverage on Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20. Serve Robotics shares closed at $9.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Max Smock initiated coverage on Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) with an Outperform rating. Sotera Health shares closed at $16.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
