September 17, 2025 8:15 AM 2 min read

This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov initiated coverage on Avient Corporation AVNT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $48. Avient shares closed at $35.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $72. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $58.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Samantha Semenkow initiated coverage on Biohaven Ltd. BHVN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Biohaven shares closed at $13.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $13. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $18.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma initiated coverage on Five Below, Inc. FIVE with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $160. Five Below shares closed at $149.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

