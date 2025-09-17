This Protagonist Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov initiated coverage on Avient Corporation AVNT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $48. Avient shares closed at $35.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $72. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $58.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Samantha Semenkow initiated coverage on Biohaven Ltd. BHVN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Biohaven shares closed at $13.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Etzer Darout initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics Inc . SMMT with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $13. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $18.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma initiated coverage on Five Below, Inc. FIVE with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $160. Five Below shares closed at $149.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

