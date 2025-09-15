This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc . OCUL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $12.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $12.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Maison Solutions Inc. MSS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Maison Solutions shares closed at $0.8832 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Maison Solutions shares closed at $0.8832 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord Corporation RRX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $200. Regal Rexnord shares closed at $138.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $200. Regal Rexnord shares closed at $138.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Macquarie analyst Arthur Lai initiated coverage on Broadcom Inc . AVGO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $420. Broadcom shares closed at $359.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $420. Broadcom shares closed at $359.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Fractyl Health shares closed at $1.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

