This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $12.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Maison Solutions Inc. MSS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Maison Solutions shares closed at $0.8832 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord Corporation RRX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $200. Regal Rexnord shares closed at $138.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Arthur Lai initiated coverage on Broadcom Inc. AVGO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $420. Broadcom shares closed at $359.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Fractyl Health shares closed at $1.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
