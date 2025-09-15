Broadcom logo on smartphone screen digital background.
7:22 AM

This Broadcom Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $12.81 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Maison Solutions Inc. MSS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. Maison Solutions shares closed at $0.8832 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord Corporation RRX with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $200. Regal Rexnord shares closed at $138.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst Arthur Lai initiated coverage on Broadcom Inc. AVGO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $420. Broadcom shares closed at $359.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9. Fractyl Health shares closed at $1.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

