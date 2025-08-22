This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo analyst David Lantz initiated coverage on Dorman Products, Inc. DORM with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $175. Dorman Products shares closed at $153.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. QXO shares closed at $18.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg initiated coverage on NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35. Netgear shares closed at $24.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov initiated coverage on Immunome, Inc. IMNM with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $18. Immunome shares closed at $9.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
DORMDorman Products Inc
$161.875.71%
